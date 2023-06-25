JOPLIN, Mo– Sunday night, the Joplin Outlaws defeated the Sedalia Bombers, 8-1, to move them to 9-10 and have now won five of their last six games.

Caden Bressler went 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, and 5 strikeouts!

The Outlaws scored in the first inning after a passed ball, Garrett Chun scored at the plate.

For the next four innings, they would go scoreless until the 6th inning when they added two more runs to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the 8th, Kolton Reynolds hit a grand slam to push their lead to 8-1.

The Outlaws will be back home tomorrow when they host the Nevada Griffons.