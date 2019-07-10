Outlaws come back to defeat Renegades 11-10

JOPLIN, MO — After seeing their seven game win streak snapped on Monday, the Joplin Outlaws needed to play well to pick up a win and keep their postseason hopes afloat.

Things started off rocky start for Joplin starting pitcher Gavin Kinney in Tuesday’s contest against the Jefferson City Renegades. A bases loaded walk started the scoring for Jefferson City, and started a snowball effect that lead to 6 runs scored in the first inning. Kinney was taken out of the game after picking up just two outs.

But things picked up for the Outlaws after that, and they notched a 6 running half inning of their own in the bottom of the 6 to take the lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on their way to a 11-10 win.

The Outlaws will be back in action Wednesday against the Renegades at home. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.