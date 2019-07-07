Outlaws Battle Griffons and Mother Nature

The Outlaws sought to extend their six-game winning streak in a doubleheader against the Nevada Griffons, but after taking a 3-0 lead, Mother Nature intervened for the second straight night.

Scheduled as a doubleheader after Friday night’s game was postponed due to rain, Donovan Sutti produced the lone RBI of the night with a three-run homerun in the bottom first. Then in the middle of the third, storms rolled in and lightning delayed the game for two hours before it was officially postponed.

Game one between Joplin and Nevada will pick up where it left off on July 21st with the second game following right after.

The Outlaws host Ozark Sunday at 5 PM to begin a two game series.