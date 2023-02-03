JOPLIN, Mo. — It may only be February, but prom season is not that far off for area high school students. And not everyone can afford to buy what they’ll wear on that special night.

That’s where Operation Fairy Godmother comes in.

Debbie Leatherman started the Joplin nonprofit 21 years ago to allow students to pick out a dress or a tuxedo or a suit — and then bring it back for someone else to use. And right now — she needs some help in the form of more adult volunteers.

“Help direct them to where the dresses are or the sizes are, carry dresses to the dressing rooms for them and then help them out, give them advice you know, formal attire is a world of its own and so sometimes these kids have never worn anything like that and they need help and guidance,” said Debbie Leatherman, Operation Fairy Godmother.

In addition to proms, Leatherman says they provide outfits for military balls, as well as homeschooling formals.

There is a $50 charge for renting outfits.

For more information on how to volunteer — or make an appointment for a fitting — you can follow this link here.