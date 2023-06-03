JOPLIN, Mo– Saturday evening, the Joplin Outlaws were at home against the Ozark Wild at Joe Becker Stadium and the offense was fired up as they scored 10 runs to win this exhibition matchup 10-6!

The Outlaws trailed 4-0 early in this one, but went on to score 5 runs in the first three innings to take the lead and never looked back.

The Outlaws are 1-0 on the season and will be back at home on Monday when they face the St. Joseph’s Mustangs. Game time for that one is set for 7:00 p.m. at Joe Becker Stadium.

After their home game on Monday the Outlaws will hit the road for a 7-game road trip.