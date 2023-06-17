MIAMI, Ok. — The start of the football season is about two months away, but some high school football seniors had the opportunity to play in a once-in-a-lifetime game.

Saturday night, the Oklahoma Eight-Man Football Coaches Association held an All-Star game for the best 8-man football players in the state of Oklahoma. What’s so special about this year’s game is that it’s the 50th-year anniversary celebration of the All-Star game.

OEMFCA Executive Director Bruce Harrell said, “Well no doubt I mean it’s a special game you know this is a special comradery that all these coaches here share and stuff it’s the best one in Oklahoma. It’s just a great situation those people that played 50 years ago came back this week and got to meet each other and we have a young man from Greenwood tonight playing whose grandfather played in that game so it’s been a special week a unique week you know and man this is a great game and special week no doubt.”

The All-Star game was played at the Red Robertson Field on the campus of NEO A&M College. The teams were split up into two different color teams, green and white. Some of the players that were selected to play in this game their grandfathers and fathers played or coached in this game.

This game is a remarkable memory for these players and their families that they get to share.

Associate Director Jon Claborn says, “Yeah it’s a neat week we do a lot of events every night all week and you know there are things where we invite the Hall of Famers back being the 50th anniversary this year we have about 10 men we are going to introduce at halftime. They played in the 1973 game we’ve got 10 guys here that played in that game 50 years ago. So, just to get to meet those guys and connect with them and kind of come full circle and bring everybody together in the 8-man family.”