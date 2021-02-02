Northwest Missouri sweeps Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern hosted Northwest Missouri Tuesday night. The game was originally supposed to take place back in December, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwest Missouri programs.

The MSSU women’s basketball team fell to Northwest 63-46. Megan Jackson and Amaya Johns led the team in scoring with 10 points, followed by Carley Turnbull with nine points.

The Missouri Southern men’s team had a tall task in front of them as they took on the third-ranked Bearcats. Northwest Missouri got the win over Southern 84-74. Cam Martin put on another stellar performance with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Winston Dessesow finished with 13 points and Christian Bundy finished with 11 points.

The Lions will be back in action on Thursday at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center Thursday, Feb. 4 against Lincoln. The women’s game is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.