PITTSBURG, Ks. — The No. 20 Pitt State Gorillas took on the No. 15 Fort Hays State Tigers at home in a top-25 matchup Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers second half seemed to be too much for the Gorillas as they fell 68-53. Pitt State falls to 12-3 on the season and 6-3 in the MIAA.

The Gorillas really struggled in the second half especially the third quarter shooting 2 of 15. Ultimately led Fort Hays State to a 16-1 run.

Three Pitt State players finished in double-digits. Freshman Maci Mays led the team with 11 points while both Grace Pyle and Savannah Campbell had 10 points.

The Gorilla’s next match will be at Emporia State on January 17th at 5:30 p.m.