PITTSBURG, Ks. — After a tough loss on Saturday to Missouri Southern, the number 20th ranked Pitt State Gorillas were looking to bounce back in their game against Nebraska-Kearney Thursday night.

The Gorillas pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lopers 83-67 and with that win, Pitt State picked up its 800th win in the program’s history. Now, they improve to 12-2 on the season and 6-2 in the MIAA.

The Gorillas played team basketball with 19 assists on 30 made shots. They really did damage at the free throw line shooting nearly 90 percent with 17 made free throws on 19 attempts. Pitt State dominated the paint scoring 46 points. They capitalize off Nebraska-Kearney’s 17 turnovers scoring 18 points off of them and 12 fast break points. The Gorillas bench really stepped up with 21 points. It was an overall great team win for Pitt State.

Four Gorillas had double digits night. Grace Pyle led all scorers with 23 points along with eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and steals. Alba Lozano Davilla had a career night with 18 points off the bench in 18 minutes and knocking down four three-pointers. Harper Schreiner added 16 points paired with five rebounds, assists, and four steals. Macie Mays chipped in 10 points with six rebounds.

Pitt State will be back at home to host number 15th-ranked Fort Hays State on Saturday, January 13th at 1:30 p.m.