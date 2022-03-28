The Joplin Eagles track and field team is ready to get the season started under new head coach Nick Reid.

Joplin won’t have to go far for their first meet as they compete in the Carthage Varsity Invitational Thursday.

Reid is excited to get the season started and see each of his athletes compete this year.

Reid said, “I’ve got big shoes to fill, coach Taute did a great job with the program, I’m just hoping to build off of what he started, continue some traditions that he started with us and some success and winning that we had and hopefully build the program. We’ve changed up the programming a little bit and the kids are excited, we got good numbers, we got almost 150 out, so I’m looking forward to the season. We’ve got some great young kids coming up, so I’m really excited for the old and the new and hope the young kids can learn from the success of the older kids.”