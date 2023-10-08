LAWRENCE, Ks — On Saturday, Nick Reid was inducted into the Kansas Football Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Reid currently serves as the Defensive Coordinator for the Joplin Eagles football team and the Head Track & Field Coach for the Eagles.

Reid starred for the Jayhawks at linebacker from 2002-2005, starting 40 games out of the 48 he played for Kansas.

During his time in Lawrence, Reid totaled 416 tackles which is second in school history. He also had 40.0 tackles-for-loss which ranks fourth!

In 2005, Reid became the first Jayhawk to be named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and is still to this day the only player to ever do so!

He was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press his senior season.

Reid spoke on being inducted into the Ring of Honor and also how KU Football is starting to put themselves back on the map with Coach Leipold at the helm.

Nick Reid said, “Unbelievable. An incredible feeling. It just took so many people to be a part of it to make that happen. It’s just it’s overwhelming and I’m just truly grateful. My favorite memory is Kevin Kane. We beat Nebraska for the first time in 36 years. He’s got an interception and I tackled him in the far end zone down there. Says it’s one of my favorite plays of my career. Oh, it’s unbelievable. There’s quite a long period of time where there wasn’t a whole lot of fun to be a KU fan, but Coach Leipold and the kids got it going in the right direction and I think they’re going to keep it going”.

Reid is the 25th member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor.