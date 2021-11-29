Which teams to root for during Chiefs’ bye week to boost Kansas City in AFC standings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a 7-4 record while at no. 1 in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are in prime position to host a playoff game as they go into their bye week.

But in a wide-open AFC, a series of wins and losses around them could move the Chiefs up or down in conference standings while they sit at home full from Thanksgiving leftovers.

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) are second in the division and on the road to Denver (5-5) to face the Broncos who are last in the division.

The Chargers are currently undefeated in the division (2-0) and a win would put them at the top of the division at 7-4.

An early loss to the Chargers put the Chiefs at 1-1 in the division.

Chiefs fans should become Broncos fans this week to support the Kingdom during the bye week.

At the top of the conference, the no. 1 AFC seed Tennessee Titans (8-3) is facing the no. 3 team in the New England Patriots (7-4).

While the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) have been going in opposite directions recently, it’s gonna take some work for the Colts to supplant the Titans as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots could become the new top dog in the AFC with a win over Tennessee and a loss from the Baltimore Ravens (7-3); they host the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

A win for the Titans keeps them at the top of the conference. A Titans win + a Bills win puts the Bills at the top of the AFC East and at the no. 3 seed.

The most the Chiefs can increase to during their bye is to the no. 3 seed. For that to happen, they need a Chargers loss + Titans win + Bills loss.

A Titans win and a Bills loss puts the current AFC West leader in the no. 3 seed. Whether that’s the Chiefs or the Chargers is solely destined on the Chargers-Broncos matchup on Sunday.