SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The inactives have been announced as the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
These Chiefs will not be suiting up:
- RB Ronald Jones
- QB Shane Buechele
- S Nazeeh Johnson
- CB Rashad Fenton
- DE Mike Danna
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
Fenton misses his second straight game with a hamstring injury while Danna misses his third game of the year.
Rookie safety Bryan Cook is back on the field for the Chiefs after missing the Bills’ game with a concussion.
These 49ers will not suit up:
- RB Jordan Mason
- CB Dontae Johnson
- DL Kemoko Turay
- OL Nick Zakelj
- TE Tyler Kroft
- DL Arik Armstead
Armstead is the biggest vacancy for the 49ers as he is a key cog in their front seven. Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will be suiting up to face his former team after being questionable with a groin injury.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 on FOX4.