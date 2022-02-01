KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The end of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs means general manager Brett Veach is preparing to make a new batch of offseason decisions to help the team get back to a championship.

The question on fans minds this offseason surround All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu who will be a free agent once the league calendar turns over to next season.

Veach said the Honey Badger’s contract will be at the top of his list of priorities.

“Certainly Tyrann wants to be here and play her and loves it her and we certainly feel the same way,” Veach said. “We love him.”

Contract discussions with the Pro Bowler began before the 2021 season.

“Before the season [I] had a chance to talk to Tyrann and his agent and we got to the point where we said once the season ends we’ll look at the landscape and where it’s gonna be at when we get to this point,” Veach said.

In several social media posts, Mathieu referenced his time in Kansas City and his gratitude toward the organization. In his emotional press conference following the Chiefs’ loss on Sunday, he expressed his desire to stay with the club.

“Ever since I came here, I just try to be the right kind of teammate. I try to play my part. It’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team but I’m hoping it works out. I don’t have any control over that,” Mathieu said. “I feel like everything that is within my control, I tried my best to handle it and do it with a smile. I love this team. I love this locker room. There are a lot of coaches I have great relationships with. I am hoping.”

Veach said removing the emotions from the AFC Championship loss will be important in contract negotiations.

“Tyrann is a really passionate person and wears his emotions on his sleeve. He speaks from the heart and that’s what he does,” Veach said. “I think there is a lot of emotions. The one thing that is clear is his genuine love and passion for this city for this locker room and being here.”