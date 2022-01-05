‘We can be better’: Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs still improving as they prepare for season finale, playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs head into the final game of the season with a chance at securing a top-2 seed in the AFC.

A loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week moved the Chiefs down to second place due to a tiebreaker with the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City started off hot against the Bengals by scoring 28 points in the first half and getting into the endzone on 4 of their 5 drives.

The second half told a different story. Their three drives in the second half ended with just three points while Cincinnati seemed unstoppable and won the game 34-31.

“We’ve played good football these last few weeks and I still think we can be better,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I still think we’ve played great halves or great couple quarters, but we haven’t played the great full game yet, so I think that’ll be something we continue to work on.”

The Chiefs have scored over 30 points in four consecutive games and went 3-1 during the stretch.

In those four games, the Chiefs scored 17 offensive touchdowns, 12 of them coming in the first half of games.

Offensive Touchdowns First Half Second Half vs Raiders (W) 4 1 at Chargers (W) 1 3 (including overtime) vs Steelers (W) 3 1 at Bengals (L) 4 0

With the playoffs around the corner, Mahomes said it’s a good time to be getting into their stride offensively.

“You want to be the best going into the playoffs and I think offensively we’ve gotten better and better as the season’s gone on,” Mahomes said. “We’ve played against a lot of different defenses, so we’ll be ready for anything coming into this last week and into the playoffs.”

Kansas City still has a chance to win the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win and some help from the Houston Texans.

“We understand that we can still go out there and do whatever we want to do, it’s just going to take us being better and better each and every week,” Mahomes said. “We know it’s still going to be a tough game this week in the Broncos, playing in Denver. It’s always a tough game so we’re just going to focus on trying to win this week, and we’ll let the playoffs handle itself.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Mile High Stadium to face the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon. The Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention, but have never defeated a Mahomes-led Kansas City team who will be looking for a “complete game” as they fight for the No. 1 seed.