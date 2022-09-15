KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration mimicking Manchester City striker Erling Haaland earned him a shoutout from the Premier League.
Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes on the opening drive of their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrated by kneeling down with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and pointing forward, just as Haaland famously does.
Aye @ErlingHaaland how’d we do?! @TeamJujuTravis Kelce – @tkelce
Haaland made the celebration famous during his time with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He joined the Premier League side before the 2022 season.
Love to see @tkelce bringing that @ErlingHaaland energy to the NFLPremier League USA
Kelce and the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.