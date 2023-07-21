KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s favorite tight end is once again high in the ratings in the world’s premier football game.

EA Sports is lowly releasing the highest-rated players in its newest video game Madden NFL 24.

Most of the Kansas City Chiefs roster has had their ratings released already. The highest-rated player on the roster?

None other than future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce who received a 99 overall rating as the highest rated tight end in the game.

Kelce continues his three-year streak after starting the season as the highest-rated at his position with him and San Francisco 49er tight end George Kittle battling for the title every year for the past few years.

Kittle is second to Kelce this year at 96 overall with Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Minnesota Vikings’ T.J., Hockenson and Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert rounding out the top five tight ends in the game.

For those wondering about quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ rating, quarterbacks and linebacker ratings will be released on Friday where Mahomes will surely be the highest-rated QB at 99.

Heck, maybe even a 100 rating.

For the rest of the roster, the big men upfront lead the way.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is the highest-rated DT in the game with a 96. Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald is listed in the game as a defensive end because of the Rams’ 3-4 defensive scheme and is, of course, a 99 overall.

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is the second-highest rated at his position at 90 with Travis’ brother, Eagles center Jason, getting the top spot at 92.

Left guard Joe Thuney gets an 89, good for third at his position.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, punter Tommy Townsend and kicker Harrison Butker are likely top rated at their positions but their ratings have not been released yet.

Madden 24 will be released on Aug. 15.