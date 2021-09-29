Travis Kelce invites LeBron James to Tight End University

NBA basketball player LeBron James plays pick-up football on the Dallas Cowboys field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won 36-31. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National sports media has fueled discussions about Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ ability to play in the NFL as his high school highlights have resurfaced.

James, an Akron, Ohio native, was cheering on the Cleveland Browns fan and took to Twitter during week 1 when the Browns visited the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went off for 7 catches for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over the Browns and caught King James’ attention.

Kelce a BEAST too!!! Flat out DOG — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

A few weeks later, on Peyton and Eli Manning’s broadcast edition of Monday Night Football, James joined the Super Bowl champion brothers to talk about his high school playing days and told the Manning-duo that he was offered a tight end contract by the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in the past.

Love this sport so much!!! 🏈❤️👑 https://t.co/jlx2fusfIL — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 28, 2021

Kelce, a Cleveland Heights native, appeared on a phone interview with ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max show and provided the four-time NBA champion with a formal invitation to Tight End University.

“The invitation for LeBron to come to Tight End U is open, man. It’s there,” Kelce said. “I got him a seat right next to me if he wants to come. We’ll show him a little of what it takes, but I think LeBron would fit and match perfectly in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform playing the tight end position. That guy can move.”

Us NE Ohio guys are all around athletes!! I know @KingJames would be a dominant force in the TE room!! @te_university let’s get em an invite for next year!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2021

Tight End University is an offseason retreat for NFL tight ends to get together and learn from each other. It was started by Kelce, San Francisco 49er’s tight end George Kittle and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen.

James accepted saying he is, “pulling up for training and all.”

Although unlikely to make it to the field, James’ 6-foot-9-inch, 250 pound frame would be a force on a tight end depth chart.

“If I would have had a better quarterback in high school, I might have continued to play football,” James said on the Manning-cast. “But I took way too many hits. That led me to the basketball court.”