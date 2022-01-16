Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster set to play vs. Chiefs in playoff game

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs upfield after a catch as Kendall Fuller #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends in the first half during the game at Heinz Field on September 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Twitter account, he has been activated off of injured reserve and will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday night.

Smith-Schuster suffered a dislocated shoulder in October and underwent surgery to repair it subsequently ending his season, but his recovery has gone quicker than expected and he is now ready to play.

The last time Smith-Schuster faced the Chiefs in 2018, he caught 13 balls for 121 yards and a touchdown.

In five games this season, the USC product and number one option for Ben Roethlisberger has just 15 catches and 129 yards. Receivers Diontae Johnson (1,161, 8 TDs) and Chase Claypool (860 yards, 2 TDs) have done well in his absence and Smith-Schuster’s return only adds to that offense.

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was also listed as questionable with an elbow injury, but he will not have an injury designation for Sunday.