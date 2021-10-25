Smallest Chiefs fans cheer on Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and rest of the team

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Halloween is less than a week away, and it has kids everywhere thinking about costumes. Some costumes are just a little smaller than others.

At Overland Park Regional Hospital, a tiny Chiefs fan is showing off some huge team spirit.

Meet Miles. He is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, but that’s not stopping him from supporting Andy Reid, his favorite coach.

As you can see, Miles is already dreaming of growing up and following in Big Red’s footsteps — moustache and all!

Our #NICU patients are showing their Kansas City spirit and getting ready for Halloween. NICU patient Miles dressed as his favorite @Chiefs coach! #chiefs #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/d9hkPP6gqf — OverlandParkRegional (@OPRMC) October 25, 2021

The majority of babies born at Kansas City hospitals end up cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs at some point in their lives, especially if they are born at Overland Park Regional. NICU nurses at the hospital are known to dress up babies.

The hospital says the nurses want to make sure every parent can enjoy precious memories of their babies, even if they are in the hospital.

Here’s the celebration in February during the Super Bowl.

Source: Overland Park Regional Hospital

