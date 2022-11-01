KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Retired wide receiver Victor Cruz said if he were to come back to the NFL, he would want to join Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In an appearance on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams, Cruz was asked what team, excluding his former New York Giants, he would like to join.

“I’d probably go to, obviously a contender because you want to be go and be relevant immediately,” Cruz said. “But I’d say Kansas City. Run around with [Mahomes], run around the field getting open for that guy for a year. Why not?”

Adams asked Cruz why he chose Mahomes over the like of MVP-favorite Josh Allen at the Buffalo Bills.

Cruz said, while both play attractive forms of football, he thinks he would fit better with Mahomes’ play style.

“The way he manages the team, the way he gets everybody in place,” Cruz said. “The way he makes something out of nothing and has trust in his receivers that he’s gonna give them the ball, no matter what they do, no matter how they get open. I’m here for that.”

Cruz played six years in the NFL for the Giants where he won Super Bowl XLVI and earned one Pro Bowl selection.

He only played in three games to start his rookie season, before missing the remainder with a hamstring injury.

In his remaining 5 seasons, he caught 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Cruz last played in 2016, but announced his retirement in 2018.