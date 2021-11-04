Reports: Pittsburgh Steelers trading Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Linebacker Melvin Ingram III #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter of the game at Heinz Field on September 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hours before the NFL trade deadline, reports from NFL Network say that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Source: The #Steelers are trading Melvin Ingram to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 6th round pick, — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers will receive a 6th-round pick in exchange for Ingram.

Ingram joined the Steelers in the offseason as a free agent after not re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rapoport says that Ingram had “quietly asked to be traded” after featuring in all seven Steelers games this season.

The Chiefs hosted Ingram in the offseason in an attempt to sign him, but the two sides reportedly were unable to come to an agreement.

Kansas City currently sit at 4-4 after a narrow Monday Night Football victory over the New York Giants.

The team has struggled to put consistent performances together both on the defensive and offensive side of the ball.

Ingram’s addition will help a defense who sit near the bottom of all defensive rankings including sacks (11).