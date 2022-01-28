KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is ready to cheer the team to victory and another Super Bowl on Sunday.

In an effort to get pumped for the AFC Championship, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host an in-store pep rally on Saturday, January 29. The rally will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the store’s Zona Rosa location.

Fans who attend will be entertained by a DJ, a photo booth, balloon art, a rally wall and giveaways.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is also planning to reopen select locations if the Chiefs win Sunday afternoon. Doors will reopen immediately after the game. Select stores will also open at 7 a.m. Monday morning to allow Chiefs fans the chance to grab new AFC Championship gear.

STORES REOPENING SUNDAY FOLLOWING A CHIEFS WIN

Summit Fair 840 NW Blue Parkway Lees Summit, MO 64086

Independence Center 18801 E. 39 th Street Independence, MO

Town Center Plaza 11801 Nall Avenue Leawood, KS

Zona Rosa 8665 NW Prairie View Road Kansas City, MO

Liberty Triangle 1890 College Street Liberty, MO

Merriam Town Center 5600 Antioch Road Merriam, KS

Northridge Plaza 15280 W. 119 th Street Olathe, KS

Cook Crossing 4204 North Belt Highway St. Joseph, MO

Midstate Plaza 2450 9 th Street Salina, KS

Tall Grass Center 2057 N. Rock Road Wichita, KS

Home Depot Extension 5900 SW Huntoon Street Topeka, KS



STORES OPENING EARLY MONDAY MORNING FOLLOWING A CHIEFS WIN