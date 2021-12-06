Patrick vs Patrick: Mahomes, Chiefs offense face off against Surtain II, Broncos defense

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) – Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) gets a interception against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bye week is over and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

A tale of two Patricks as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead his offense against Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and his defense.

Son of former Kansas City corner Patrick Surtain, the Broncos rookie has been putting on a show in his first season in the pros.

Surtain II has 3 interceptions on the season. Two of them came last week against Justin Herbert and division rival the Los Angeles Chargers.

He took one of those back 70 yards for a pick-six.

“He has all the talent you could possibly want. He’s tall, he’s fast, he’s big, he’s physical and then you can tell his dad was a player,” Mahomes said. “You tell those guys that their smart, they understand the game, even for a rookie, he has a veteran mindset.”

Surtain II’s performance earned him NFL Rookie of the Week and AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Alabama Crimson Tide product was the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He understands what they’re trying to do as a defense,” Mahomes said. “He’s someone you definitely have to know where he’s at every single play and he’s getting better and better each and every week.”

The Chiefs are currently enjoying a 4-game winning streak and are coming off extended rest with a week 12 bye.

During the streak, the defense has been the star of the show holding all opponents to under 20 points.

Check out the top 🔟 offensive plays from the 2021 season… so far 😏



📺: #DENvsKC on 12/5 @ 7:20 PM on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/Y9zlCBq9gA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 28, 2021

Surtain II will match up against the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the Chiefs offense Sunday night who seem to be hitting their stride in recent weeks.

“They got speed like crazy, like, world class speed,” Surtain II said. “We know what we’re going up against. Gotta go put our track shoes on.”

And not only will he be taking on the challenge in coverage, they will have an All-Pro and former NFL MVP throwing them the ball.

“He’s a special player. Can make all the throws on the field. Got a lot of big play ability around him,” Surtain II said. “Special player with a rare arm.”

Although being a rookie, Surtain II is used to playing in high-stakes games with the Crimson Tide.

The Broncos and Chiefs kickoff on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.