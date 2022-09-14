KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an impressive Week 1 performance where he had the highest passer rating around the league, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Mahomes completed 76.9% of his passes on his way to 360 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns and a 144.2 passer rating.

With his performance, the Chiefs got the season started on a high note with a 44-21 blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes has now been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week eight times with three of them coming in Week 1 (2018, 2021, 2022).

He is now tied with Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas for the most Player of the Week awards in franchise history.

AFC Players of the Week – Week 1

Offense: QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Defense: S Minka Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams: K Cade York – Cleveland Browns

NFC Players of the Week – Week 1

Offense: RB Saquon Barkley – New York Giants

Defense: LB Uchenna Nwosu – Seattle Seahawks

Special Teams: CB Zech McPhearson – Philadelphia Eagles