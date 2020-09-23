Patrick Mahomes named one of ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’ by Time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has been named among “The 100 Most Influential People of 2020,” a list compiled by Time Magazine.

The beloved Kansas City quarterback has repeatedly stunned the pro football world by leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years and signing the largest contract the NFL has ever seen, among other amazing feats. He just turned 25.

The Time article, written by Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, said Mahomes is deserving of the list because of his commitment to his team and his incredible athletic feats.

On the field, Mahomes has remained consistent over the past two years of starting. In 2018, he 66% of his passes were completed for more than 5,000 yards, averaging 8.8 per throw and scoring an overall passer rating of 113.8. The next year, his stats were nearly the same. He threw 66% complete again, averaging 8.3 with a passer rating of 105.3.

This year, he is off to another strong start. Although the Chiefs are only two games in, Mahomes has made 65% of his passes, averaging 6.6 yards per throw with a 104 passer rating.

The Time article also mentioned the legacy he is crafting off the field.

Mahomes recently signed on as a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, financially confirming his commitment to the KC community, and spearheaded a voter registration effort to increase public political engagement. His foundation also established a hazard pay program for early childhood educators during the pandemic and vowed to to fund new play site at KC’s MLK Jr. Square Park.