KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Willie Gay for the next four games. The NFL suspended him without pay on Monday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension is connected to his January arrest for misdemeanor property damage in Overland Park. Gay reached a diversion agreement in June where avoided trial, and agreed to mental health counseling.

Police arrested Gay for allegedly breaking a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child. The woman also accused him of aggressively pushing her into a couch and throwing her phone while she was talking to the police.

Gay denied the accusations and originally pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Gay will be eligible to return to the Chiefs on October 17 after a Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, meaning his first game back will be Oct. 23 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Unless Gay successfully appeals, the Chiefs will look to fill the void for the third-year linebacker who had been performing well to the start the season. He’s set to miss games against Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and Buffalo.