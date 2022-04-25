KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL season doesn’t start until September, but many fans began the countdown to the 2022 season after the final whistle of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

We already know who the Kansas City Chiefs will play this upcoming season, but on May 12, we will know when each game will be played.

In less than three weeks, the full NFL schedule will be released for all 32 teams, but leading up to the full release, a few games will be announced first.

On Thursday, April 28, the first Thursday Night Football game broadcast on Prime Video will be announced during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Less than a week later on May 4, the full international schedule will be announced. The league released half of it in February.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FC Bayern Munich Stadium, Munich, Germany

Arizona Cardinals – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

It has been rumored that the Chiefs will join the Buccaneers in Germany, as they are two of the teams awarded with International Marketing Rights in Germany as part of the NFL’s Global Growth initiative.

A few more games will be announced on May 9 and teams will release their first home game opponent May 12 at 5 p.m. Central, two hours ahead of the full schedule announcement.

Chiefs 2022 opponents

Home Away Denver Broncos Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders* Las Vegas Raiders* Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans Tennessee Titans* Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Rams (C)* San Francisco 49ers* Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals* Buffalo Bills* Cincinnati Bengals* Tampa Bay Buccaneers* C = Super Bowl LVI Champions

The Chiefs will, of course, play three home games and three road games against their division rivals.

Every season, each division matches up with an AFC and NFC division on a rotating basis. (i.e. in 2021, the AFC West played the AFC North and NFC East)

Kansas City, and the rest of the division, will face the AFC South; Tennessee Titans (12-5, Home), Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14, Home), Houston Texans (4-13, Away), Indianapolis Colts (9-8, Away); and NFC West; Los Angeles Rams (12-5, Home), Seattle Seahawks (7-10, Home), Arizona Cardinals (11-6, Away), San Francisco 49ers (10-7, Away).

The remaining three games are determined as follows:

The Chiefs finished in first place in the AFC West, locking them into matchups with the first place teams in the remaining two AFC divisions: AFC North – Cincinnati Bengals (Away), AFC East – Buffalo Bills (Home).

The final game pits the Chiefs against the first place team of a rotating NFC division, in this case the AFC South’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The league instituted a 17th game in 2021, giving the AFC an extra home game. In 2022, the NFC will have an extra home game,