JOPLIN, Mo. — Most NFL Teams played their first game Sunday, including the Kansas City Chiefs who kicked off their revenge tour.

Many Chiefs fans found themselves going to sports bars like Jefferson’s on Geneva avenue in Joplin.

While the bar prides themselves on sports, wings and oyster’s, General Manager William Burd says they see their sales jump up significantly when football season starts back up.

William Burd – Jefferson’s General Manager, says, “Our sales, our liquor sales go up about 15, 20 percent every time the Chiefs come back, and the Super Bowl and the Football season starts. And, we’re just looking forward to have a great year, and selling lots of wings, getting everyone in here and enjoying the Chiefs game.”

Daniel Day – Chiefs fan, says, “I love watching Mahomes throw the ball out there. I’m excited to hopefully see them make the playoffs again, hopefully redeem ourselves after last years Superbowl performance.”

With more people coming through the doors to watch football, Burd says he’s most excited to meet new people.