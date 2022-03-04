INDIANAPOLIS — The next batch of players looking for their shot at the NFL took to the field at the 2022 NFL Combine and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has questions about the speed of the 40-yard-dash times.

It’s been five years since Mahomes lined up for the drill in Indianapolis, but with combine invitees showcasing lightning fast speed, the 2018 NFL MVP thinks something must be different.

“Indy must have switch the turf or something since I ran on it,” Mahomes tweeted with three laughing emojis.

In 2017, Mahomes ran the dash in a modest 4.80 seconds at the combine. In 2022, four quarterbacks ran faster including Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder who’s time tied for fourth fastest by the position in combine history.

Cincinnati – Desmond Ridder: 4.52s

Brown – EJ Perry: 4.65s

Pittsburgh – Kenny Pickett: 4.73s

Kent State – Dustin Crum: 4.75s

Ridder’s time was so impressive, the NFL broadcast a “simulcam” that included Ridder, Mahomes, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Raiders QB Marcus Mariota.

Mahomes finished last in the group prompting NFL Combine host Rich Eisen to say “No wonder Patrick’s blaming it on the turf.”

“Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that,” Mahomes responded.

Mahomes’ center, Creed Humphrey, joined in, hilariously, on how fast athletes were running in Indianapolis. Humphrey did not get the opportunity to participate in the 2021 combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Too bad there wasn’t a combine last year… would’ve hit a 4.20-4.19 most likely… probably… maybe… you never know,” the 6-foot-5, 309 pound lineman said.