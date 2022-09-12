KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on a show on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Mahomes’ 360 yards and 5 touchdowns passes not only impressed fans. but odds-makers now believe he has the best odds to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Entering the season, most sportsbooks had Mahomes behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, but as odds begin to update, Barstool Sportsbook now has Mahomes as the favorite.

QB Patrick Mahomes – Chiefs: +300

QB Josh Allen – Bills: +500

QB Justin Herbert – Chargers: +800

QB Tom Brady – Buccaneers: +1,100

QB Lamar Jackson – Ravens: +1,300

Mahomes won the award after his incredible 5,000+ passing yards and 50 touchdown in his first year as a starter in 2018.

Allen opened his MVP case on Thursday against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams when he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He added one rushing touchdown, but also two interceptions in the 31-10 blowout victory.

Though Mahomes now leads Allen in the MVP odds, the Bills are still favored to come out of the AFC.

Buffalo Bills: +275

Kansas City Chiefs: +400

Los Angeles Chargers: +600

Baltimore Ravens: +800

Denver Broncos: +1,000

Mahomes and the Chiefs now shift focus to Thursday Night Football where they will host the Chargers in their home opener.

The Chiefs will host the Bills in Week 6.