KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a disappointing loss on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw his odds drop for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Mahomes was the favorite after a dominate Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but the most recent loss dropped him to fourth, according to Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

Draft Kings

Bills QB Josh Allen: +300 Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: +600 Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: +700 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: +700 Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: +1,400

Fan Duel

Bills QB Josh Allen: +300 Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: +550 Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: +600 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: +700 Chargers QB Justin Herbert: +1,600

Despite a loss to the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains steady as the odds-on favorite to win the award.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards and is on one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, yet only cracks the top-5 on Draft Kings.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won the award in 2020 and 2021, sits at +2,500 and +2,000 on Draft Kings and Fan Duel, respectively.

Mahomes won the award in 2018 and has remained in the conversation every season.

He will look for a bounce back performance against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on primetime on Sunday Night Football.