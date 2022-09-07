KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to start the 2022 campaign when they go on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals.

With Patrick Mahomes running the offense, this will be the team’s first season after the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

NFL analysts have questioned who will be responsible for filling the role Hill played for so many years, and while most agree that no one can emulate the Cheetah’s abilities, the Chiefs are looking toward the offense as a whole to step up.

“I think there is gonna be a different player every single game that has the big game,” Mahomes said. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis [Kelce] every single week, where its like one or the other is having the big game or both, every single is going to be someone different.”

The wide receiver and running back rooms look drastically different than they did a year ago.

Wide Receivers

Mecole Hardman

Skyy Moore (R)

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Marquez Valdez-Scantling

Justin Watson

Running Backs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ronald Jones II

Jerick McKinnon

Isiah Pacheco (R)

According to FantasySP, Hill accounted for 30% of Mahomes’ targets, beating out tight end Travis Kelce (25.7%) for the top spot. Hardman, the lone returning receiver, accounted for 15.8%.

Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have said several times in the offseason that it will be a different player leading the charge each game, prompting a preemptive apology from the quarterback.

“I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys, but it’s going to come from everywhere, so you’re going to have to choose the right guy every week,” Mahomes said.

According to NFL Fantasy data, Smith-Schuster and Edwards-Helaire are the Chiefs players included on the most rosters, behind Mahomes and Kelce.

Percent on Roster per NFL Fantasy

Edwards-Helaire – 98.9%

Smith-Schuster – 96.2%

Hardman – 69.8%

Pacheco – 40.7%

Valdez-Scantling – 39.1%

Moore – 26.3%

Jones – 17.7%

McKinnon – 7.6%

Watson – 0.1%

The Chiefs open the 2022 campaign at 3:25 p.m. Central Time on the road on September 11.