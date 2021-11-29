Long snapper James Winchester signs 2-year extension with Chiefs, reports say

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: James Winchester #41 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester has signed a two-year extension with the team.

Winchester is currently in his seventh season with the Chiefs since signing with the team in 2015.

The former Oklahoma Sooner has been a consistent figure on special teams and has never missed a game with the Chiefs.

He has tallied 9 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles, recovering one of them in 107 games.

Winchester was a walk-on at the University of Oklahoma as a wide receiver, before making to the transition to long snapper due to an injury to the starter.