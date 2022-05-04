KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro’s four professional sports franchises joined together to help victims of the tornado that hit Andover, Kansas, last week.

The Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, Sporting KC, and KC Current will donate $80,000 toward organizations already helping tornado victims recover and rebuild.

“We are fortunate to have these great franchises in Kansas City,” John Sherman, Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals, said. “Together we are aligned, as advocates in our community and in the relief efforts for those impacted by the terrible destruction.”

Support for the four franchises runs far and wide across the state. The teams said they wanted to help the fans who support them.

“Along with so many throughout the region, we are devasted to see the destruction in Andover following last week’s storm,” Clark Hunt, Chiefs Chairman and CEO, said. “The rebuilding is going to take time, resources, and patience. We are proud to join with all of the local professional teams to support those who are already helping the city, and its resilient residents in their recovery efforts.”

The donation will support the Salvation Army, Andover YMCA, and the United Way of the Plains as the groups work to feed and shelter people across the Andover community.

“The Andover and Wichita communities are near and dear to us and when we saw how severely the area was impacted, we knew we had to help,” Jake Reid, Sporting Kansas City President and CEO, said.

These donations are to serve the immediate needs of the victims in Andover, as volunteer crews continue to assess the damage and determine the long term needs of that community.

“In addition to this collective contribution with the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC, we look forward to locking arms with the people of Andover and Wichita to help do whatever we can to help restore these communities,” Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current, said.

Nearly 1,000 buildings were damaged when the tornado hit Andover last week, amazingly no one died there.