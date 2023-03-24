KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new league year is well underway for the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The league has announced dates for each team’s offseason workout program. The Super Bowl-defending Chiefs begin their program in April.

April 17 begins Phase One of the offseason program and rolls into Phase Two.

Phase One, the first two weeks of the program, consists of activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Organized voluntary activities or OTAs for the Chiefs are May 22-24, May 30 to June 1, and June 6-9. OTAs begin Phase Three of the program.

Rookie minicamp and training camp dates will be announced at a later date.