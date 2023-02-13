GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four years.

Their Super Bowl MVP is none other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This is his second Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is the second player to win the regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season. Kurt Warner pulled the same feat for the St. Louis Rams in 1999.

Mahomes ended the game with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns. His 26-yard scramble on the final drive of the game helped put the Chiefs in field goal territory to win the game.

The 27-year-old caps off a great season where he wins individual accolades as well as the Super Bowl, and saw the birth of his second child, his son Bronze.