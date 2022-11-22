KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 5 times on Sunday night, extended their streak of games with multiple sacks to four.

The feat also extends their streak of earning at least one sack to 13 games, the second longest in franchise history (15).

Sacks Last Four Games

at Los Angeles Chargers – 5

vs Jacksonville Jaguars – 5

vs Tennessee Titans – 3

at San Francisco 49ers – 5

Sunday’s game also marks the fourth time this season that the Chiefs recorded 5 sacks.

The defensive performances put Kansas City in the top-five in the sacks and pressures categories.

Team Sacks Team Pressures 1. Dallas Cowboys 42 T1. Dallas Cowboys 106 2. New England Patriots 36 T1. New England Patriots 106 3. Philadelphia Eagles 33 T1. Tennessee Titans 106 T4. New York Jets 32 4. Kansas City Chiefs 100 T4. Tampa Bay Bucs 32 5. Washington Commanders 98 T4. Kansas City Chiefs 32 T4. New Orleans Saints 32

Defensive tackle Chris Jones leads the team with 9 sacks which is tied for fifth in the league.

In the offseason, the Chiefs added pass rusher Carlos Dunlap who surpassed the century mark for career sacks against the Jaguars.

The pressure the Chiefs defensive line has been able to generate contributed directly to the interception by linebacker Nick Bolton that sealed the victory for Kansas City on Sunday night.

The Chiefs will look to continue their defensive prowess on Sunday, November 27 when they host the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.