Josh Gordon signs contract with Kansas City Chiefs, reports say

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots enters the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, wide receiver Josh Gordon has passed a physical exam and signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The details of the contract are not immediately available, but it was previously reported that Gordon would sign with the practice squad to get up to speed.

#Chiefs WR Josh Gordon has passed his physical and signed his contract, source said. Officially official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2021

“Flash Gordon” last played in the NFL in 2019. He has dealt with several suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon played 5 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, hauling in 7 catches for 139 yards.

He was drafted in 2012 to the Cleveland Browns and in 2013 posted 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns.