KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Gordon will stick around in Kansas City for another season. The Chiefs have signed the wide receiver to a new contract, reports say.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news Tuesday night just a minute after Gordon seemed to confirm the news himself.

“KC right where I wanna be! Ain’t gon lie. I’m hype for 2022,” Gordon tweeted.

The terms of Gordon’s deal haven’t been disclosed.

Gordon originally signed with the Chiefs in late September after the league re-instated him following his sixth suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

“Flash Gordon” played in 12 regular season games in 2021, catching just five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t active for any of the Chiefs playoff games.

In January, the Chiefs waived Gordon and then resigned him to the practice team. He was later signed to a “reserve/future” deal, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, which means other teams can’t sign that player.

This would be Gordon’s first full season with the Chiefs and could give him a better chance to gain familiarity with the team and increase productivity.