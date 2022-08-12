KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will soon be able to enjoy breakfast with tight end Travis Kelce.

Hy-Vee announces Friday that its exclusive new cereal created in partnership with Kelce and the 87 & Running Foundation will begin appearing on store shelves in the Kansas City area beginning Saturday, Aug 13.

The cereal — Kelce’s Krunch — will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area and only for a limited time.

The limited-edition collector’s product is expected to raise $18,500 for the 87 & Running Foundation.

The foundation helps underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills.

“Travis Kelce is a true inspiration both on and off the field,” said Matt Nickell, vice president, sports marketing for Hy-Vee. “His dedication to not only his team but also the Kansas City community is why we are excited to partner with him and the 87 & Running Foundation to launch this new cereal, while providing much-needed support for Kansas City-area youth.”

“As a kid, I grew up looking at my favorite athletes on cereal boxes, so now to have my own in collaboration with Hy-Vee is exciting,” Kelce said. “Hy-Vee is an incredible partner, and I am looking forward to bringing more impactful community initiatives to life with them. Let’s go Chiefs Kingdom!”