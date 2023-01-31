MISSION, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, which means Chiefs Kingdom wants to show up for the team in Glendale, Arizona.

However, the price tag to get there makes the living room couch in Kansas City also look pretty nice.

Right now, except for those die-hard, confident fans who knew the Chiefs would be in the Super Bowl and bought tickets far in advance, just know it’s going to be expensive.

All in, Chiefs fans are looking at paying about $15,000.

“The toughest ticket is the game ticket by far,” said Brent Blake, president of Acendas Travel.

As of Monday, the cheapest seats inside State Farm Stadium are about $5,000.

Shifting gears, to take off from Kansas City International Airport, flights are pricey. Blake said getting to Glendale, Arizona, by plane could cost anywhere between $1,600-$2,800 roundtrip.

“If you’ll continue to look for them on a Wednesday and a Thursday, if you have that kind of flexibility, we have seen where the prices do come down,” Blake said.

“But then you’re taking a chance of, can you still get there on the flights that you want, (are) there hotels that you want and then back to the main issue, can you get a game ticket.”

“On Location” is the official hospitality partner with the NFL and the Chiefs. Brian Wilder said they’ve put together several packages to get fans to the big game.

Two packages include airfare, three nights in a hotel, a ticket to the game and the pre-game party.

“It’s inclusive of food and beverage. We’ll have headline entertainment like Sheryl crow,” Wilder said.

Depending on the number of people in your party, that option starts at $9,000 and goes up to more than $15,000.

There are also offers that don’t include airfare if you’ve already booked your flight or are driving. Wilder said those packages start at just under $8,000.

But there is some good news out of KCI: Several airlines have added new flights to accommodate the demand.

Delta Airlines added four additional flights between KCI and Phoenix. Southwest Airlines added five flights. American Airlines added six, and United added three.

“Kansas City always represents,” Blake said.

Prior to Sunday’s win, Blake said they helped hundreds of people planning a trip to the Super Bowl.

“A lot of people were spending money hopes that they made it, and congratulations, they did,” Blake said.

As Blake mentioned, the biggest challenge will be the ticket to the game. But there’s always the option to go to Arizona, enjoy the fan experience that weekend and not go inside stadium.

“On Location” said those packages start at about $3,500.