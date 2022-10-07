KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker turned musician Tamba Hali is headlining The Prospect KC’s inaugural Gumbo Festival.

Hali played 12 seasons with the Chiefs earning five Pro Bowls collecting 89.5 sacks, which is second all-time in franchise history.

The Liberian-born pass rusher fled his native country’s civil war when he was 10 years old to come to the United States and join his father.

Despite playing his last snap in 2018, Hali signed a one-day contract in 2021 to retire as a Kansas City Chief.

Hali’s love for music saw him create music in his off-time and in 2017, he released his first song “The One For Me.”

Hali will take the stage at the Gumbo Festival held in the 18th and Vine district on October 9 alongside Malek & The Vibes, DJ ROC, and The Phantastics.

The Gumbo Festival will feature music, cocktails and a personal bowl of gumbo for each attendee.

The Prospect KC invited several teams that will show off their secret gumbo recipes.

Tickets are available online and proceeds from the festival will go back to The Prospect KC.