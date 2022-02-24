KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach, and soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer, Dick Vermeil will enter Canton as a Philadelphia Eagle.

Vermeil made the announcement on The Rich Eisen Show Monday. The former coach will be enshrined as an Eagle, with “great admiration for the Rams and Chiefs.”

The 85-year-old spent seven years coaching the Eagles, five years with the Chiefs, and three years with the Rams.

Vermeil won 120 regular season games as a head coach in the NFL. His St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans. He’s also credited with turning an Eagles team around and taking them to the Super Bowl.

It was announced earlier this month that Vermeil was this year’s Coach Finalist and would be enshrined as part of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

Vermeil was selected by the Coach Committee, made up of nine members from the Selection Committee, which considers coaches whose retired at least five years ago.