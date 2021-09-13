Former Baylor Bears basketball player signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just over five months after winning the NCAA men’s basketball national championship with the Baylor Bears, 6-foot-5 guard Mark Vital Jr. has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a tight end.
Vital went undrafted in he 2021 NBA Draft, but signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the Summer League.
On September 2, 2021, Vital made the transition to football and signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.
He was released just 5 days later and a week later signed to the Chiefs practice squad.
In college, Vital averaged 6.4 points per game on 47% shooting. In the national championship game against Gonzaga, he scored 6 points, brought down 11 rebounds and two assists.