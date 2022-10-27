KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FIFA World Cup is bringing excitement to the metro, but it may be speeding up some projects, including one near Arrowhead Stadium. It will host the 2026 World Cup.

The Adam’s Mark Hotel has been vacant since Community Builders of Kansas City acquired it in 2020. The hotel is right across the road from Arrowhead Stadium where World Cup matches will be played and developers say it’s time to get the ball rolling.

“We’re going to try to breathe some life back into it,” President and CEO of Community Builders of Kansas City Emmet Pierson Jr. said.

They’re considering two options when it comes to redeveloping Adam’s Mark Hotel: mixed-income housing, or a total sports training facility.

Right now, the vacant tower is a 378-room hotel. If they go the traditional housing model route, Pierson said they’re looking at thinning that out to 250 units.

The plan would be to demo the top four floors and sell them as condos.

“Because it has spectacular views of the stadium and downtown. Those will be for ownership,” Pierson said, “And then we will do our traditional mixed-income housing Community Builders is known for.”

He said they could also add amenities like a small grocery store.

“The more ambitious would be to the total sports complex,” Pierson said, “dealing with mind, body, and spirit for future athletes.”

High school athletes aiming to play in college or professionally would find support from the basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts, and an Olympic swimming pool.

“It’s exciting. One because Community Builders are in eastern Jackson County, and oftentimes eastern Jackson County is forgotten,” Pierson said.

Neighbors have not forgotten about the vacant building.

“Kind of an eyesore,” Erin Colby said.

They’re looking forward to seeing either kind of redevelopment.

“Any use, is a good use, at this point, instead of just being empty,” Colby said. “It’s a good use of space for kids or families or whatever they decide to do with it.”

Pieson expects to have a plan in place by the end of this year.