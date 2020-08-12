Children’s Miracle Network Hospital raffling off a signed Travis Kelce jersey

Joplin, MO – Who wants to win a signed Travis Kelce jersey? Your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital is raffling off a signed Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce jersey, which comes mounted and framed.

Tickets are $20 for 1, $50 for 3 and $100 for 6. Tickets are available for purchase until noon Friday, September 11th, 2020.

They can be ordered online here!

All proceeds benefit your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Freeman Health System. See the attached flyer below for more details and photo of the jersey.