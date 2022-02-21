KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Mecole Hardman and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs watched Super Bowl LVI at home after losing in the AFC Championship to the Cincinnati Bengals.

But comments from Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after that game stuck in the mind of Hardman as the defensive back gave up two touchdowns, including the game-winner, against the Los Angeles Rams in a Super Bowl loss.

Apple didn’t hold back after Cincinnati defeated Kansas City. He called Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill a baby and offered Hill and Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.

After the Rams won, Hardman took to social media to respond to Apple’s performance that followed his war of words on Twitter.

“@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you,” Hardman tweeted.

The fourth-year receiver out of Georgia chimed in one more time with a video of his Super Bowl LIV championship ring, reminding Apple that the Chiefs won two seasons ago.

“@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day but in the mean time just go get better at your craft,” Hardman wrote.

With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Rams quarterback Matt Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead touchdown to go up 23-20. Apple was on the receiving end.

Apple finished Super Bowl LVI with 1 pass defense and 5 total tackles. He now enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.