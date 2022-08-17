ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman left practice early on Wednesday after suffering an injury to his groin.

Hardman, who is competing for the WR1 spot, got up slow after a play and limped to the injury tent. He then got into the passenger side of the injury cart and departed from drills.

The fourth-year receiver out of Georgia joins JuJu Smith-Schuster as receivers how are missing practice with injuries.

“Just like any other position, the next man has to perform,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “Now it’s time for the younger guys to step up. This is an opportunity for someone else to show that they can play. That they can perform under pressure, but also, maximize the opportunity.”

The Chiefs also announced that running back Jerick McKinnon missed practice with a hamstring issue and defensive lineman Chris Jones left early with a sore back.

Kansas City hosts the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday, August 20.