KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Raider Week!

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their second home game of the season, and second game against an AFC West rival on primetime.

The 3-1 Chiefs host the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football as they look to continue their recent dominance over the division and move to 4-1 on the season.

Crucial Catch

Monday’s match up is the Chiefs’ Crucial Catch game. After the first quarter, fans will enjoy several Crucial Catch themed moments including an “I Cheer For” moment and a tribute to featuring cancer survivors from The University of Kansas Health System and their doctors.

Each survivor will represent one of seven screenable cancers.

Parking & Entry

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. on Monday with the game scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. Central Time.

Being on a Monday, rush hour traffic may impact the drive and entry to the stadium. Tickets are mobile only and are reminded to have them ready for ease of access to the parking lot.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.

Tailgate

The official Ford Tailgate District will open at 3p.m. with drink special, food trucks and music entertainment by DJ Lazer and Big Time Grain Co.

Pre-Game

The drum honoree on the GEHA Deck for Monday’s matchup will be two-time NCAA men’s basketball national champion head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks will be the drum honoree banging the drum.

17-year breast cancer survivor Renee Jeria will be the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Grammy Award winner Erica Campbell will sing the national anthem ahead of kick off. Fans will also see a performance by the Wings of Blue parachute team.

Safety and Security

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium follows the NFL’s clear bag policy.

Fans will be permitted to bring a one-gallon clear zip-seal bag or small clutch bags that must be 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches or smaller. Exceptions are made for medically necessary equipment.

Chiefs vs Raiders

Kansas City leads the all-time series in the rivalry with a 70-54-2 record and will look to add to it in the 127th edition of the matchup with Las Vegas.

The Chiefs are on a three-game win streak in the series, ever since the 2020 season when the Raiders beat the Chiefs at home 40-32.

Despite a 1-3 start for the Raiders, they added All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones in the offseason.

Las Vegas is coming off their first win of the season over another AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. Kansas City is coming of a primetime Sunday Night Football victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.